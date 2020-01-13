Lakeland PBS

Brainerd Named Number One Winter Fishing Destination In The US By FishingBooker

Chantelle Calhoun — Jan. 13 2020

FishingBooker has announced Brainerd as the number one winter fishing destination in the US. Brainerd came in first place because due to having the biggest ice fishing event in the world, the Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza, where fishing tournament members have the opportunity to raise money for charity.

Every serious angler knows about the Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza that takes place every January on Gull Lake’s Hole in the Day Bay, 15 miles north of the town. By participating in the tournament, anglers will not only be in for a lot of fun, but they will also be contributing to charity. In recent years, the event has raised $150,000 for charities annually.

FishingBooker, the world’s largest platform for booking fishing trips, has revealed its list of the 7 best winter fishing destinations, and Brainerd topped the list:

  • Brainerd, Minnesota
  • Stuart, Florida
  • Kailua Kona, Hawaii
  • South Padre Island, Texas
  • Lakes Mitchell and Cadillac, Michigan
  • Lake Moultrie and Lake Marion, South Carolina
  • Lake Hartwell, Georgia

