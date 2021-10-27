Lakeland PBS

Brainerd Moving Forward on Allowing Warming Shelter in City

Lakeland News — Oct. 26 2021

Brainerd is one step closer to having a homeless shelter.

The city’s Planning Commission is working quickly to allow a permit to use a building as a warming shelter. The building is located at 1919 S 6th Street in Brainerd. If approved, it would be open daily between 8 PM and 8 AM.

Currently, homeless shelters are not allowed in Brainerd because of current zoning codes. In fact, there is not a homeless shelter in Crow Wing County right now, with the closest one an hour away.

Planning commissioners directed the group to draft an ordinance amendment for review before it goes to the City Council.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

COVID-19 Wave Overwhelms Rural Hospitals Short on ICU Beds

Central Lakes College Horticulture Students “Petal It Forward”

Brainerd Area Woman Honored for 25 Years of Committed Volunteering

2,361 New COVID-19 Cases, 26 Deaths Reported Thursday in MN

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.