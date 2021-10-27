Brainerd Moving Forward on Allowing Warming Shelter in City

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Brainerd is one step closer to having a homeless shelter.

The city’s Planning Commission is working quickly to allow a permit to use a building as a warming shelter. The building is located at 1919 S 6th Street in Brainerd. If approved, it would be open daily between 8 PM and 8 AM.

Currently, homeless shelters are not allowed in Brainerd because of current zoning codes. In fact, there is not a homeless shelter in Crow Wing County right now, with the closest one an hour away.

Planning commissioners directed the group to draft an ordinance amendment for review before it goes to the City Council.

