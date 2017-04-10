DONATE

Brainerd Motorcyclist Injured In Saturday Morning Crash

Mal Meyer
Apr. 10 2017
A motorcyclist was injured when he hit a dear on Saturday morning. Brainerd resident Lance Rubink, 50, was traveling on Barbeau Road when the incident occured.

According to the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Department, the incident was reported at 6:47 AM. The actual time of the crash is unknown, as Rubnick had been lying in the ditch for an extended period of time before the crash was reported by a passerby.

Rubnick was transported to the hospital by ambulance. The extent of his injuries are unknown.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Minnesota State Patrol, Baxter Police Department and North Ambulance.

Mal Meyer
