Brainerd MN Adult & Teen Challenge’s New Women’s Center Opens

Adult & Teen Challenge has been helping people overcome addiction for decades. This week, the Brainerd campus was able to open another building, the Women’s Center. The facility is open 24/7 and offers intensive outpatient therapy with lodging.

It has been in the works for over a decade, but the Women’s Program for the Brainerd Adult & Teen Challenge has opened its doors for women who are struggling with addiction. The property was once owned by the Good Samaritan Society and Sanford Health and once they vacated the premises, it seemed like fate intervened.

Adult & Teen Challenge changes lives, both the addict’s life and their family’s. Through their faith-based approach, the patients can find purpose once again after they accept that addiction is no longer something they want to control their lives.

Addiction affects everyone. It does not discriminate. Every race, every background, rich or poor, it doesn’t matter, drug and alcohol addiction destroys lives. Which is why facilities like this give so much hope throughout a community.

After opening on January 2nd , the Women’s Center has already filled five of its 24 beds in just four days and is hoping to increase that number in the upcoming weeks.

