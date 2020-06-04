Brainerd Middle School Teacher Who Made Racial Comments On Facebook Resigns

The Brainerd Middle School teacher who made racially divisive comments on Facebook over this past weekend submitted her resignation last night, effective June 3rd.
Kara Hall, former art teacher at Forestview Middle School in Baxter was facing an investigation for her comments that she made on Facebook where one of them states,
“The creepy, destructive, violent blacks we are all across America watching need to be put in jail. I watch black guys carry out cases of whiskey while they smile and laugh-that’s not ok and that’s not protesting-that’s opportunistic, theft and illegal. I don’t see whites doing that in Grand Forks tonight! Wake Up!”
Brainerd Public Schools Superintendent Laine Larson said they started receiving messages from parents and community members this past Sunday regarding Hall’s posts.
Superintendent Larson sent out a release today in regards to this situation where she states that Hall’s views do not align with the District’s mission which is to “ensure all students achieve their individual potential by providing the highest-quality programs and resources to prepare learners for an ever-changing global society.”
Larson also recommended that the Board of Education accepts Hall’s resignation at their next meeting which is scheduled for June 8th.
“It has been heartwarming to see such a deep commitment to making sure every single learner entrusted to us has caring teachers and staff who value them.” said Larson. “The District is committed to taking matters seriously and acting on them in a fair and timely manner.”
Larson thanked the community and staff members who reached out to share their concerns.
By — Destiny Wiggins
