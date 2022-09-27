Lakeland PBS

Brainerd Middle School Student Hospitalized After Falling Off Stairwell

Lakeland News — Sep. 26 2022

A Brainerd middle school student was hospitalized last Friday after falling off of a stairwell.

The incident happened at Forestview Middle School. The school sent out a news release on Friday that said during the fourth hour of the day, a student crossed over a stairwell railing and hung onto the other side before falling into the stairwell. The student was taken by ambulance to the hospital.

According to the news release, at the time of the incident, classes were in session and a limited number of students were in the area. School staff met with those students and have been in contact with their families.

