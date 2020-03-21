Brainerd Medical Supply Preparing For Increased Demand
Medical supplies are at a premium around the country due to the skyrocketing demand created by the novel coronavirus outbreak.
Locally, Brainerd Medical Supply is preparing for any and all circumstances that the future may hold. The company supplies valuable and critically needed equipment such as respirators for both hospitals and nursing facilities across the area.
The company will continue its regular business hours to serve the needs of the public.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.