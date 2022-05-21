Brainerd Mayor Dave Badeaux Seeks Re-Election

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Brainerd’s mayor has announced that he is running for re-election.

Dave Badeaux was appointed by the Brainerd City Council in 2020 and has served for two years. Badeaux grew up in Brainerd, attending Garfield Elementary, and hopes to continue to be a voice for the city.

This year’s general election will be held on Tuesday, November 8. Filings for any position in Crow Wing County are open through May 31.

