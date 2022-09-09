Brainerd Man Suffers Head Injury After Motorcycle Crash

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A local Brainerd man suffered a head injury after a motorcycle crash.

According to the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, on September 8th, Matthew Bordwell of Brainerd, was driving his motorcycle eastbound on State Highway 210 without a helmet. Bordwell lost control of the motorcycle, slid on the pavement and crashed near the intersection of State Highway 210 and Ash Avenue, Oak Lake Township. Bordwell sustained a head injury after being thrown from the vehicle.

According to Sheriff Scott Goddard, when deputies found him, Bordwell was conscious and was able to speak with deputies when they arrived on the scene of the crash.

Soon after, Bordwell was airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital for intensive care.

