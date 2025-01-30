Jan 30, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Brainerd Man Sentenced to 12 Years in Prison for Sexually Assaulting 7-Year-Old

David Plowman Cg

David Plowman (Credit: Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office)

A 60-year-old Brainerd man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a person under the age of 14.

David Plowman was convicted of sexually assaulting a seven-year-old girl who he knew last year. He submitted an Alford plea, which states he agrees the evidence is sufficient for a jury to find him guilty even though he claims to be innocent.

Under the Alford plea, Plowman is considered just as guilty as if he had admitted guilt. Another charge of first-degree criminal sexual conduct was dismissed as part of the deal.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Web Ads 400x400 7

First City Liquor

Cease

Related News

Business

Civil Rights Activists Call for a Target Boycott After Retailer Backs Away from Diversity Programs

News

Baxter Man Found Dead Inside Burned-Down Shed Identified

News

Woman in Mental Health Crisis Escorted Off Overpass Near Bemidji

Education & Government

Nevis Superintendent Planning to Retire After 11 Years in Position