Brainerd Man Sentenced to 12 Years in Prison for Sexually Assaulting 7-Year-Old

A 60-year-old Brainerd man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a person under the age of 14.

David Plowman was convicted of sexually assaulting a seven-year-old girl who he knew last year. He submitted an Alford plea, which states he agrees the evidence is sufficient for a jury to find him guilty even though he claims to be innocent.

Under the Alford plea, Plowman is considered just as guilty as if he had admitted guilt. Another charge of first-degree criminal sexual conduct was dismissed as part of the deal.