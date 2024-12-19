Brainerd Man Sentenced to Stay of Adjudication in Criminal Sexual Conduct Case

A 28-year-old Brainerd man was sentenced this week to a stay of adjudication after pleading guilty to first-degree criminal sexual conduct last September.

Under the stay of adjudication, Ryan James Blum must serve 90 days in the Crow Wing County Jail and will also be on supervised probation for 10 years. Blum pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a child who was sleeping in his home between August 2019 and August 2020.

In addition to jail and probation, Blum must also meet 26 other conditions as a part of the stay of adjudication. If Blum does not meet any of the conditions in the stay, a presumptive sentence of 12-14 years in prison would be imposed.