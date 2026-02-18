Skip to content
Watch Live
Lakeland PBS
Passport
Donate
News
Donate
Lakeland News
Feb 18, 2026 | By: Lakeland News
Brainerd Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for 2024 Murder
Share on Facebook
Share on X
Share on Pinterest
Share on Reddit
Share on Email
Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.
Donate Today!
Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS
Related News
02-18-2026
Crime
Osakis Man Arrested on Probable Cause for Possessing Child Sexual Abuse Material
02-18-2026
News
Richmond, MN Woman Dies After 2-Vehicle Crash East of Pillager
02-18-2026
Business
Visit Bemidji Earns Award From State Tourism Agency for ‘We Are Open’ Campaign
02-18-2026
Community
9th Annual I.C.E. Fest in Little Falls Set To Begin
Scroll To Top