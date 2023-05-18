Lakeland PBS

Brainerd Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for 2022 Murder of Woman

Lakeland News — May. 18 2023

Michael Lowell Munger (Credit: Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office)

A 54-year-old Brainerd man has been sentenced to life in prison for the April 2022 murder of a Brainerd woman who shared a home with him.

Michael Munger was found guilty on May 2nd of three murder charges in the killing of Lynnie Loucks. According to court documents, Munger was sentenced to life in prison for first-degree premeditated murder.

He was also ordered to pay a little more than $30,000 in restitution, fines, and fees.

