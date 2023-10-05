Brainerd Man Sentenced to 36 Years in Prison for Sexually Abusing Boy

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A 36-year-old Brainerd man has been sentenced to 36 years in prison for sexually abusing a boy under the age of 13.

Anthony Limogianni was convicted by a jury in July on 10 counts of criminal sexual conduct for sexually abusing the boy more than once in 2021.

Crow Wing County prosecutors asked the court for an upward departure sentence of 36 to 43 years in prison, and yesterday, Crow Wing County Judge Erik Askegaard sentenced Limogianni to the 36 years in prison for first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a person under 14 years old by someone at least 36 months older.

Askegaard also sentenced Limogianni to 14 years in prison on a different count of criminal sexual conduct, but the sentences will run concurrently. The eight other charges were vacated.

