Lakeland PBS

Breaking News
Bemidji Police Release New Info on Investigation into Rape of 11-Year-Old Girl

Brainerd Man Sentenced to 36 Years in Prison for Sexually Abusing Boy

Lakeland News — Oct. 4 2023

Anthony Limogianni (Credit: Crow Wing County Jail)

A 36-year-old Brainerd man has been sentenced to 36 years in prison for sexually abusing a boy under the age of 13.

Anthony Limogianni was convicted by a jury in July on 10 counts of criminal sexual conduct for sexually abusing the boy more than once in 2021.

Crow Wing County prosecutors asked the court for an upward departure sentence of 36 to 43 years in prison, and yesterday, Crow Wing County Judge Erik Askegaard sentenced Limogianni to the 36 years in prison for first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a person under 14 years old by someone at least 36 months older.

Askegaard also sentenced Limogianni to 14 years in prison on a different count of criminal sexual conduct, but the sentences will run concurrently. The eight other charges were vacated.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

2 Arrested, Charged After Drugs Were Found Mailed to Brainerd Business

Lightning Delays Put Pauses on Brainerd Football’s Homecoming Game vs. Alexandria

Eli Hoelz Excelling at Quarterback for Brainerd Following Position Switch

Brainerd Girls’ Swim and Dive Beats Alexandria in Dual Meet

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.