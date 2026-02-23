Brainerd Man Sentenced to 12 Years in Prison for Sexually Assaulting Child

A Brainerd man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison after being found guilty of sexually assaulting a child over the course of several months.

In December 2025, 47-year-old Daniel Scott Roehl was found guilty of two counts of first-degree felony criminal sexual conduct and two counts of second-degree felony criminal sexual conduct. He was sentenced on Feb. 17.

According to the criminal complaint in the case, the sexual abuse involved multiple acts committed over an extended period of time, starting in October 2022 when the victim was 13 and ending in July 2023 when the victim was 14.

Roehl will also have to pay $2,588 in fines and register as a predatory offender. He will have 10 years of conditional release after his prison sentence.