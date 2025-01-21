Brainerd Man Sentenced for Criminal Sexual Conduct, Harassment of Minor Victims

A 37-year-old Brainerd man has been sentenced on two felony charges for allegedly exposing himself to and sexually touching minor females in two separate incidents at Walgreens in Brainerd in 2023.

William Christopher Kounkel previously pleaded guilty to one count of criminal sexual conduct in the second degree, for which he received a sentenced of five years and 10 months in prison, and one count of harassment with sexual or aggressive intent, for which he was sentenced to two years and three months in prison. Kounkel was given credit for 340 days of time served, and the sentences will run concurrently.

According to the criminal complaint in the case, Kounkel was accused in two separate incidents that happened at the store on March 25th, 2023. He is accused of grabbing a 12-year-old girl in the vaginal and buttocks area in one incident and exposing himself to a 16-year-old girl in the other incident.