Brainerd Man Pleads Guilty to Sexual Assault of 14-Year-Old Girl

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A Brainerd man pled guilty to a 2020 sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl during a hearing on August 3rd in Crow Wing County.

According to court records, Billie Clark, 27, was convicted of criminal sexual conduct with a victim between the ages of 13 and 15 years old in the fourth degree. Originally, Clark faced three charges of fourth degree criminal sexual conduct before two were dropped during the August 3rd hearing. Under Judge Patricia Aanes, the plea deal dismissed two charges which included criminal sexual conduct with force or coercion, and criminal sexual conduct with a mentally impaired or helpless victim.

According to the criminal complaint, the Brainerd Police Department began to follow-up on a separate report of a sexual assault against an adult female on August 25th. Law enforcement officials then learned that Clark sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl between August 19th and August 21st, leading to an investigation into the assault.

The adult female alleged that Clark forced himself on the girl after apparently making her sleep in a van, as the girl was reported as a runaway prior to the incident. After locating the suspect and multiple testimonies from the victim and Clark himself, Brainerd police state that Clark touched the victim on her breasts and kissed her on the neck and breast area. Clark stated that he and the victim were drinking prior to the assault as her speech was slurred and he had to help get her into the van. The next day after the assault, the victim told the adult female about what happened.

Clark was arrested on September 11th, 2020 at a Laurel Street residence. Officials said they had difficulty finding Clark as he was homeless at the time of the assault, had no cell phone, and his whereabouts were unknown. After receiving a tip on Clark’s location, police took him to the station for a formal statement.

Clark’s next court appearance is October 12th, 2022 at 11:30 A.M. He faces a maximum of 10 years in jail and a penalty of $20,000.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today