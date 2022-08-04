Lakeland PBS

Brainerd Man Pleads Guilty to Sexual Assault of 14-Year-Old Girl

Mary BalstadAug. 4 2022

A Brainerd man pled guilty to a 2020 sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl during a hearing on August 3rd in Crow Wing County.

According to court records, Billie Clark, 27, was convicted of criminal sexual conduct with a victim between the ages of 13 and 15 years old in the fourth degree. Originally, Clark faced three charges of fourth degree criminal sexual conduct before two were dropped during the August 3rd hearing. Under Judge Patricia Aanes, the plea deal dismissed two charges which included criminal sexual conduct with force or coercion, and criminal sexual conduct with a mentally impaired or helpless victim.

According to the criminal complaint, the Brainerd Police Department began to follow-up on a separate report of a sexual assault against an adult female on August 25th. Law enforcement officials then learned that Clark sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl between August 19th and August 21st, leading to an investigation into the assault.

The adult female alleged that Clark forced himself on the girl after apparently making her sleep in a van, as the girl was reported as a runaway prior to the incident. After locating the suspect and multiple testimonies from the victim and Clark himself, Brainerd police state that Clark touched the victim on her breasts and kissed her on the neck and breast area. Clark stated that he and the victim were drinking prior to the assault as her speech was slurred and he had to help get her into the van. The next day after the assault, the victim told the adult female about what happened.

Clark was arrested on September 11th, 2020 at a Laurel Street residence. Officials said they had difficulty finding Clark as he was homeless at the time of the assault, had no cell phone, and his whereabouts were unknown. After receiving a tip on Clark’s location, police took him to the station for a formal statement.

Clark’s next court appearance is October 12th, 2022 at 11:30 A.M. He faces a maximum of 10 years in jail and a penalty of $20,000.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Mary Balstad

Related Posts

Glassblowing on Display at Crow Wing County Fair

42-Year-Old Man Sentenced in Beltrami County for Sexual Assault of Teen Girl

Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Deputies Arrest Brainerd Man Following Pursuit

Northwoods Adventure: Opening Day at 2022 Crow Wing County Fair

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.