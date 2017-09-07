DONATE

Brainerd Man Pleads Guilty To Burglary Charges

Sarah Winkelmann
Sep. 7 2017
A 30-year-old Brainerd man pleased guilty to 2 counts of burglary in the first degree in Itasca County Court on Sept.5.

Daniel Patrick Benz appeared in court on 5 felony charges, two counts of burglary in the first degree, possession of a firearm by an ineligible person, theft of a firearm and theft of a motor vehicle.

The complaint stated that Benz broke into 2 cabins located in Itasca County and stole multiple items on May 5,2017.

Benz pleaded guilty to the two burglary charges and the court imposed an 11 year prison sentence. The court also ordered that Benz pay restitution to the victims and provide a DNA sample.

 

