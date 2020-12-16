Lakeland PBS

Breaking News
Water Main Break in Bemidji on Highway 197/Park Ave. NW

Brainerd Man Pleads Guilty for Role in Minneapolis 3rd Precinct Fire

Lakeland News — Dec. 15 2020

Dylan Robinson

A Brainerd man has pleaded guilty for his role in helping to set fire to a Minneapolis police station during civil unrest in the days following the death of George Floyd.

A federal complaint accuses 23-year-old Dylan Shakespeare Robinson of lighting a Molotov cocktail that another person threw toward the 3rd Precinct headquarters on May 28. Robinson and others allegedly tore down a fence that surrounded the building.

Robinson pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of conspiracy to commit arson.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Pedestrian Killed After Being Struck By Vehicle Near Motley

14-Year-Old Dead After Apparent Attack By Family Dog in Otter Tail County

Aerial Lift Strikes Power Line, Catches Fire in Stearns County

Mark Fodness: A Great Coach, Teacher, and Friend to All

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.