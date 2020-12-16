Brainerd Man Pleads Guilty for Role in Minneapolis 3rd Precinct Fire

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A Brainerd man has pleaded guilty for his role in helping to set fire to a Minneapolis police station during civil unrest in the days following the death of George Floyd.

A federal complaint accuses 23-year-old Dylan Shakespeare Robinson of lighting a Molotov cocktail that another person threw toward the 3rd Precinct headquarters on May 28. Robinson and others allegedly tore down a fence that surrounded the building.

Robinson pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of conspiracy to commit arson.

