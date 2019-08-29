Lakeland PBS
Brainerd Man Named Minnesota Outstanding Senior Citizen

Aug. 29 2019

Lowell Johnson of Brainerd, the 2019 Crow Wing County Outstanding Senior Citizen nominee, has been named Minnesota Outstanding Senior Citizen.

According to a release, Johnson was announced as the honoree during a ceremony at the Minnesota State Fair on Thursday. Johnson stated, “I am very honored to receive this award. Find your place to make a difference.”

At the ceremony, award winners from counties throughout Minnesota were recognized for their volunteerism. The judges for the Outstanding Senior Citizen award were representatives from the Minnesota State Fair, the Minnesota State Fair Foundation, and the Minnesota Federation of County Fairs. In making their decision, the judges looked for diversity of accomplishments, how this person has touched the lives of others in the community, the scope of activities, years of service, time commitment, variety of services, involvement in organizations, quantity of accomplishments and amount of service after age 65, quality of activities especially innovative services, and geographic area covered by service.

Johnson was selected as Crow Wing County’s Outstanding Senior Citizen, along with Jeanne Larson, at the Center’s annual picnic in July of this year. The Outstanding Senior Citizen recognition program is coordinated by the Minnesota State Fair. At the county level, it is organized by The Center in Brainerd.

DeAnn Barry, executive director of The Center, stated, “This is exciting for The Center and Crow Wing County! Lowell chooses to give back in so many ways; a wonderful example for all of us. He is Crow Wing County’s fifth award winner; 1984 William McAndrews, 1990 Sy Sykora, 1997 Jerry Springer, and 2002 Wayne Abell.”

Rachel Johnson

Contact the Author

Rachel Johnson — racheljohnson@lptv.org

