Brainerd Man Leads Nisswa Police On Short Police Chase

A Brainerd man led Nisswa authorities on a short police chase starting at the Holiday Gas Station off Highway 371 around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 28th.

According to the Nisswa Police Sargent, the Brainerd man was on probation for drug violations, and authorities knew he did not have a driver’s license. Once police lights came on, the man fled from the Holiday station, traveling south on Highway 371. The Sargent said spike strips were used, and the chase came to an end after a short amount of time ending at the intersection of Highway 371 and Highway 210 in Baxter.

The man was taken to the hospital and will be arrested for fleeing from police, driving without a license, and possible drug charges once he is released.

Minor damage was done to the front end of a Nisswa squad car during the chase.

The identity of the man is not being released as the investigation is still ongoing.