Brainerd Man Injured In Rollover Crash

Rachel Johnson
Feb. 22 2019
A 71-year-old Brainerd man was injured in a rollover crash in Little Falls on Tuesday, February 19.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, William Edward Lakin was driving north on Highway 371 in Little Falls around 4:00 p.m. when the 2004 Jeep Cherokee he was driving drifted off the road, rolled, and came to a rest on its roof.

Lakin was taken to Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Hospital in Brainerd with non-life threatening injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The road conditions were listed as snow/ice at the time of the incident.

The Minnesota State Patrol was assisted by the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office and Gold Cross Ambulance at the scene.

