Brainerd Man Found Guilty Of Car Theft

Josh Peterson
May. 19 2017
Thomas Jeffrey Young

A Crow Wing County Jury has found a Brainerd man guilty of theft of a motor vehicle.

Thomas Jeffrey Young, 46, was convicted of a felony offense from an incident that happened last March when an anonymous notified a Crow Wing County dispatcher of the location of a stolen vehicle.

According to the criminal complaint, a Crow Wing County sheriff’s deputy began investigating the information provided by the anonymous caller that the believed stolen vehicle was located at a residence near County Road 127, and was dropped off by Young..

The deputy verified that the vehicle was stolen in Cass County and drove to the 22000 block of Semmler Road. A second deputy noticed several people down a driveway near a vehicle.

The complaint says as the deputies approached the vehicle, and observed a man walking away quickly from the rest of the group. A second man was walked away, but was intercepted by one of the deputies as he walked toward a nearby trailer house. The man was identified as the property owner, and was instructed to stay where he was. The property owner was asked to identify the other man who walked away, and he identified him as Young.

Young was located by one of the other deputies near the Paul Bunyan State Trail. Young told the deputy he had just left the bar.

Young will be sentenced on July 27.

