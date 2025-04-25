Brainerd Man Facing Felony Drug Charges After 8.2 Pounds of Meth Is Seized

A Brainerd man is facing felony drug charges following a drug bust on Thursday.

The Lakes Area Drug Investigative Division (LADID) executed a search warrant in Brainerd as part of an ongoing investigation into the sale, distribution, and trafficking of methamphetamine in the Crow Wing County area. As a result of this investigation, 8.2 pounds of suspected methamphetamine with an approximate street value of $30,000 was located and seized.

40-year-old Scott Edward Heyer was arrested and has been charged with multiple felony-level controlled substance crimes, including:

aggravated controlled substance crime–first degree and two aggravating factors

drugs–first degree sale–17 grams or more of cocaine or methamphetamine within a 90-day period

drugs–first degree–possess 50 grams or more of cocaine or methamphetamine

illegal cannabis and controlled substance taxation

All of the above charges are felonies.

Heyer made his first court appearance in Crow Wing County Court today, where bail or bond with conditions was set at $250,000 and with conditions at $125,000. As of late this afternoon, Heyer remained in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.