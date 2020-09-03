Lakeland PBS

Brainerd Man Facing Domestic Assault Charges

Destiny Wiggins — Sep. 3 2020

A 27-year-old Brainerd man was charged in the Crow Wing County District with felony domestic assault by strangulation and misdemeanor domestic assault intentionally inflicting bodily harm in an incident involving wife.

On August 22nd at about 1: 17 a.m., the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic assault call at a home on County Road 22 in Brainerd, MN. The reporting party indicated that a neighbor had come to his home for help and said that her husband had punched her in the face.

According to the criminal complaint, the woman told deputies that she and the defendant, known as Zachery Adam Philstrom, 27 of Brainerd, had gone to Paradise Beach Bar that evening. On the way home Philstrom punched her twice in the face, on the side of her head and also pushed her head down on the center console.

When they pulled up to a driveway,  Philstrom climbed over the console and got on top of the woman, grabbing her around her neck and chocking her with both of his hands.

Philstrom then pushed the woman out of the vehicle and they went inside. The complaint goes on to explain that Philstrom was mad that the house was not clean and started to yell. He then grabbed a shotgun shell that was being used for decoration and made a comment similar to “I will show you a bullet”. Philstrom then walked towards the bedroom where he had two shotguns and that’s when the woman said she fled from the home in fear.

The woman told deputies that Philstrom got in his vehicle to look for her and at one point, the woman said she had to lay down in grass behind the home to hide. She then went to the neighbors house and asked for help.

The woman also reported that she has a long history of abuse by Philstrom but has covered up for him in the past.

Philstrom’s next court hearing is November 25th.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

Rotary Riverside Park Utilizing Goats to Manage Invasive Buckthorn

Parents Reminded to Schedule Preventive Care Visits for Children

Northwoods Adventure: Northland Arboretum, U of M Extension Helping Local Food Shelves

Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center Front Entrance Temporarily Closing

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.