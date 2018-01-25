Brainerd Man Faces Multiple Sexual Assault Charges

An 18-year-old Brainerd man is facing multiple felony charges after allegedly breaking into a home and sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl.

According to the criminal complaint, Brainerd officers responded to a call on Dec.16 around 9:30 p.m. to check on the 16-year-old girl and her 3-year-old brother. Upon their arrival, the female answered the door after the third time the officers knocked and she appeared out and breath and said “he just jumped out the window.”

Dreson Dehvon Berglin,18 was just coming around the corner of the building when officers asked him why he jumped out the window. He responded “I was just messing around” according to the complaint. Later when asked the same question, he said he was trying to get to the apartment on the lower level where his friends live. Berglin said he did not know the female but said “I asked her if I could come in, if she had food because I was starving. I’m homeless.”

While talking with officers, Berglin initially said his name was Jason Dvvon Phipps but was later identified as Dreson Dehvon Berglin according to the complaint. A short while later, dispatch informed the officers that Berglin has two misdemeanor warrants out of Crow Wing County for underage consumption and failure to appear.

He was then taken to the county jail. While being booked, the jailer was taking Berglin’s clothing for evidence and noticed her was wearing black and yellow Nike sandals that were reported stolen by the 16-year-old girl. According to the criminal complaint, Berglin declined to provide a statement.

Berglin faces five felonies including two counts of first-degree sexual conduct using penetration, two counts of first-degree burglary including an assault and third-degree criminal sexual conduct using force. He also faces gross misdemeanor fifth-degree sexual conduct without consent charges, a misdemeanor for giving a false name to a peace officer and two petty misdemeanor drug charges.

The officers had a meeting with the 16-year-old female and her mother following the incident. The victim told officers that Berglin told her he was cold, waiting for a friend and needed to charge his phone. According to the complaint, she told Berglin that she was scared because she didn’t know why he was in the house and Berglin reassured her by telling her, he was not going to hurt her.

The suspect went into the living area and told the victim how attractive she was. According to the complaint, Berglin grabbed her by the shirt, pulled her over to the bed and then sexually assaulted the victim. During the assault, the victim texted her mom for help. The mom tried calling three times with no response and eventually called 911.

The victim also reported Berglin snooping around in her mom’s bedroom where she later discovered a roll of quarters went missing. According to the complaint, officers located a white iPhone, a glass marijuana pipe, small amount of marijuana, $27 in cash and a roll of quarters in the suspect’s pockets.

The victim was examined at the Emergency Department Essentia Health St. Joseph’s and reported injury to her private area as a result of the sexual assault.

Berglin will be back in Crow Wing County court on Feb.6 at 1:30 p.m.