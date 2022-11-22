Brainerd Man Faces Felony Charges of Criminal Sexual Conduct With a Minor

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

A Brainerd man is facing multiple charges of criminal sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 14.

According to court documents, Curtiss Wayne Hoffman, 54, was accused of engaging in sexual act with a minor. An adult brought this offense to the attention of Crow Wing County Sheriff Office officials on November 11. The victim underwent a forensic interview on November 16, wherein they reportedly told officials about the sexual abuse.

The criminal complaint states during the interview the victim disclosed that the latest assault took place several weeks ago at Hoffman’s residence. The complaint further states that Hoffman then took the victim to the laundry room and “had taken her clothes off, touched her chest, touched her vaginal area with his fingers, made her touch his penis and penetrated her vagina with his penis.” Another incident reportedly took place in Hoffman’s bedroom. Court documents report the victim said Hoffman showed her videos of people with their clothes off and that the sexual assault began about two years ago.

The adult who alerted authorities reportedly shared texts she exchanged with Hoffman about the accusations. The criminal complaint states she asked Hoffman if any of what the victim disclosed what true. Hoffman reportedly responded with a text message saying, “‘Some,’ along with two sad face emoji’s.” Documents then say Hoffman sent another text message reading, “‘FYI I’m turning myself in tomorrow morning… I’m sorry all pain I’ve caused…'”

On November 17, a search warrant was executed at Hoffman’s residence. Hoffman’s cellphone was seized during the search. During a search of Hoffman’s cellphone on November 18, data indicated a factory reset was done. The complaint states this reset was an attempt to wipe all data from his phone prior to November 14.

Hoffman is facing one felony first-degree criminal sexual conduct with penetration or contact with someone 14-years-old or younger by an actor who is more than 36 months older; one felony count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with penetration or contact with someone under the age of 16 with whom a significant relationship is shared; one felony count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with penetration or contact with someone under the age of 16 with whom a significant relationship is shared in which the assault happened multiple times; and one felony count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with penetration or contact with someone under the age of 16 with whom a significant relationship is shared in which the assault happened multiple times.

The first-degree and second-degree felony charges carries a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison and a $40,000 fine each.

Hoffman is currently in custody at the Crow Wing County Jail. Bail or bond is set at $200,000 with conditions or $300,000 without conditions. His next court hearing is set for December 6 at 8:30 a.m.

