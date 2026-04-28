Apr 29, 2026 | By: Lakeland News

Brainerd Man Enters Guilty Plea for Sexual Assault of Family Members

rutger raymond roehner

Rutger Raymond Roehner (Credit: Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office)

A 24-year-old Brainerd man has pleaded guilty to four felony counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct for sexually assaulting several family members.

Rutger Raymond Roehner entered a plea of guilty Crow Wing County Court on Tuesday. Prior to the plea agreement, he was charged with seven counts of criminal sexual conduct.

According to the criminal complaint in the case, Roehner estimated he sexually assaulted four victims 20 times and that the assault happened when he was between 15 and 17 years old.

Sentencing for Roehner is scheduled for Jul. 8. Bond or bail with no conditions was set at $500,000.

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