Brainerd Man Dies In New Mexico Avalanche

A Brainerd man has died from injuries suffered after being caught in an avalanche in New Mexico last Thursday.

Family members say Corey Borg died on Saturday. He was one of two men who were caught in the avalanche and died. Matthew Zonghetti of Mansfield, Massachusetts has been identified as the other victim.

Borg was listed in critical condition after the avalanche, and his mother Bobbie Gorron was able to fly out immediately to be with him in the hospital.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family.