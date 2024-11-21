Nov 21, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

Brainerd Man Dies in 1-Vehicle Crash in Fort Ripley Township

A 31-year-old Brainerd man has died in a one-vehicle crash south of Brainerd. The crash happened Wednesday at around 5:45 p.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says road conditions included snow and ice when Stephen Moran was driving his pickup truck north on Highway 371 near Lennox Road in Fort Ripley Township. The State Patrol report says Moran’s truck left the roadway and rolled into the median.

Moran died following the crash. The State Patrol says he was wearing his seat belt and that alcohol was not involved in the crash.

