Brainerd Man Convicted on 3 Murder Charges for Killing of Woman
A Crow Wing County jury has found a 54-year-old Brainerd man guilty of three murder charges in the killing of a Brainerd woman who shared a home with him.
On Tuesday, Michael Lowell Munger was convicted of killing Lynnie Loucks on April 28th, 2022. He was found guilty of:
- first-degree premeditated murder
- second-degree murder with intent not premeditated
- second-degree murder without intent while committing a felony
According to the criminal complaint in the case, Munger confessed he did what he did and used a belt to strangle Loucks, and that he also struck her with a baseball bat.
Munger could be sentenced to life in prison on the first-degree murder conviction. Sentencing is scheduled for May 17th.
