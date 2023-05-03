Lakeland PBS

Brainerd Man Convicted on 3 Murder Charges for Killing of Woman

Lakeland News — May. 3 2023

Michael Lowell Munger (Credit: Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office)

A Crow Wing County jury has found a 54-year-old Brainerd man guilty of three murder charges in the killing of a Brainerd woman who shared a home with him.

On Tuesday, Michael Lowell Munger was convicted of killing Lynnie Loucks on April 28th, 2022. He was found guilty of:

  • first-degree premeditated murder
  • second-degree murder with intent not premeditated
  • second-degree murder without intent while committing a felony

According to the criminal complaint in the case, Munger confessed he did what he did and used a belt to strangle Loucks, and that he also struck her with a baseball bat.

Munger could be sentenced to life in prison on the first-degree murder conviction. Sentencing is scheduled for May 17th.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Northwoods Experience: MN DNR Harvesting Walleye Eggs for Brainerd Area Lake Stock

Ex-officer Thao Convicted of Aiding George Floyd’s Killing

Deason, Hoelzel Honored as Athletes of the Year at Brainerd All-Sports Banquet

In Focus: Crossing Arts Alliance’s ‘Young at Art’ Exhibit Showcases Students’ Work

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.