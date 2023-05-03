Brainerd Man Convicted on 3 Murder Charges for Killing of Woman

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A Crow Wing County jury has found a 54-year-old Brainerd man guilty of three murder charges in the killing of a Brainerd woman who shared a home with him.

On Tuesday, Michael Lowell Munger was convicted of killing Lynnie Loucks on April 28th, 2022. He was found guilty of:

first-degree premeditated murder

second-degree murder with intent not premeditated

second-degree murder without intent while committing a felony

According to the criminal complaint in the case, Munger confessed he did what he did and used a belt to strangle Loucks, and that he also struck her with a baseball bat.

Munger could be sentenced to life in prison on the first-degree murder conviction. Sentencing is scheduled for May 17th.

