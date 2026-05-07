Brainerd Man Charged With Soliciting Child Through Electronic Communication

Nathan Alan Davis, 40, has been charged with soliciting a child through electronic communication to engage in sexual conduct. Davis is a level two predatory offender with a history of possession of Child Sex Abuse Material and online exploitation. Prosecutors charged him in Crow Wing County Court on Monday after locating thousands of messages between him and a 12-year-old girl who lives in the state of Washington.

The messages included extremely sexual and exploitative conversations and sexual videos of the girl and of Davis that were exchanged, some sent from two restaurants in Brainerd where Davis worked.

The messages were exchanged between October, 2025 and March, 2026. According to the criminal complaint, Davis admitted to investigators the exchange of Child Sex Abuse Material and that the victim was underage.

Davis made his first court appearance on Monday. Bail or bond was set at $100,000 with no conditions and $50,000 with conditions.

Davis posted $50,000 bond on Wednesday.

His next court appearance is set for May 13th.