Brainerd Man Charged With Shooting And Killing 700-Pound Black Bear On Red Lake Reservation

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Brett James Stimac, 40, of Brainerd was charged today with wildlife trafficking and trespassing on Indian lands after shooting and killing a bear on the Red Lake Indian Reservation. United States Attorney Erica H. MacDonald announced a misdemeanor information on Stimac, who will make his initial appearance in U.S. District Court at a later date.

According to the allegations in the information, Stimac, who is not an enrolled member of the Red Lake Band of Chippewa Indians, willfully, knowingly and without authorization or permission, entered the Red Lake Indian Reservation for the purposes of hunting a bear. Using a compound bow, Stimac shot and killed a large American black bear near the reservation’s garbage dump.

Stimac also posed for photographs with the bear’s carcass and later shared the photographs on Facebook. Stimac was unable to move the bear from the reservation because of its large size and instead removed the bear’s head and paws, and harvested a small portion of the meat. Stimac left the remainder of the carcass on the reservation.

The Red Lake Band of Chippewa Indians does not permit non-Indians to hunt bear, a clan animal, within the boundaries of the Red Lake Indian Reservation, due to the bear’s spiritual importance to the Band.

This case is the result of an investigation conducted by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, the Red Lake Department of Public Safety, the Red Lake Department of Natural Resources, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, with assistance from the Beltrami County Attorney’s Office.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today