Brainerd Man Charged With Sexually Assaulting 10-Year-Old Girl

A Brainerd man is facing 12 felony charges accusing him of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl on multiple occasions.

56-year-old David Leroy Wood is charged with six counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and six counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct. According to the criminal complaint in the case, Wood told a Crow Wing County investigator that he had sexual contact with the girl and had sex with her once or twice.

Wood said he likely was consuming alcohol during the incidences of sexual abuse, and the criminal complaint says he seemed to essentially blame the girl for the sexual abuse perpetrated by him.

Wood made his first court appearance on the charges last Wednesday. An omnibus hearing is now scheduled for April 21.

