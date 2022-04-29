Lakeland PBS

Brainerd Man Charged with Murder After Woman Found Dead in Home

Apr. 29 2022

Michael Munger

A 53-year-old Brainerd man is charged with second-degree murder after a woman was found dead in a home north of Brainerd yesterday.

Michael Lowell Munger was arraigned in Crow Wing County Court today. According to the criminal complaint in the case, Munger told investigators he used a belt to strangle the victim, 43-year-old Lynnie Ann Loucks, and also struck her with a baseball bat.

Authorities responded to a home on Smith Road where Munger lived with Loucks around 8 AM Thursday. They found Munger in the driveway with blood on his body and clothing.

He told deputies when they arrived that they were too late, and that “she’s gone.” Loucks was then located inside the home with a belt around her neck.

Munger told law enforcement that he had been in a relationship with Loucks and they got into an argument about infidelity early Thursday morning.

Munger is being held in Crow Wing County Jail on $3 million unconditional bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for May 12th.

By — Emma Hudziak

