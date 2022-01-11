Brainerd Man Charged with Multiple Felonies After Police Chase

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A 40-year-old Brainerd man faces charges of driving while intoxicated and fleeing a peace officer after leading a Baxter police officer on a chase.

Andrew Derail Gilbert made his first court appearance Jan. 3 in Crow Wing County District Court and faces charges of felony first-degree driving while intoxicated, felony refusing to submit to a chemical test, and felony fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.

On Dec. 30, Gilbert was stopped until a Baxter police officer tried to initial a traffic stop and the sirens came on. Then, Gilbert proceeded to speed away between 80-90 mph until he later crashed into a snowbank. Gilbert then proceeded to run from police barefoot through the snow until he was eventually caught by authorities.

His next court date is scheduled for Jan. 20 and as of Friday he was being held at Crow Wing County Jail.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today