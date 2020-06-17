Brainerd Man Charged with Aiding and Abetting Arson at Minneapolis Police Dept. Building

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A 22-year-old Brainerd man is charged with aiding and abetting arson at the Minneapolis Police Department.

Dylan Shakespeare Robinson – seen here from a previous charge in Crow Wing County – was charged in U.S. District Court today. According to the allegations in the complaint, Robinson is accused of lighting a Molotov cocktail and throwing it at the 3rd Precinct building on the night of May 28th. The 3rd Precinct was overrun and heavily damaged due to vandalism and arson that night.

Investigators identified Robinson after viewing surveillance video and also a video posted to Robinson’s Snapchat account. During the video, Robinson typed several comments, including “these guys have never made a Molotov…rookies” and “we need gasoline.” Investigators reviewed another Snapchat video in which they say Robinson can been seen setting a fire in a stairwell inside the 3rd Precinct.

Robinson was located in Denver, CO on the evening of June 12th and was arrested on June 14th in Breckenridge, CO. He made his first court appearance in U.S. District Court in Denver earlier today.

