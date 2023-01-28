Lakeland PBS

Brainerd Man Charged for Allegedly Sending Sexually Explicit Images to a Minor

Mary BalstadJan. 27 2023

A Brainerd man has been arrested and charged for allegedly sending sexually explicit images to a minor.

Jeffrey Allen McCarthy (Credit: Crow Wing County Jail)

According to court documents, Jeffrey Allen McCarthy, 30, was arrested on January 19 after law enforcement discovered almost 500 messages between himself and a 14-year-old girl. McCarthy reported engaging in these acts back in December of 2022.

McCarthy is currently facing four felony counts, including soliciting a child to engage in sexual conduct, soliciting someone believed to be a child through electronic communication to engage in sexual conduct, engaging in electronic communication relating or describing sexual conduct with a child, and distributing material via electronic communication that relates/describes sexual conduct to a child.

Law enforcement reportedly learned about McCarthy’s acts on December 26, 2022 after receiving a report from a concerned citizen. Upon investigating the matter, police officers learned the victim alleged that McCarthy sent her hundreds of sexual images and videos via Facebook Messenger. Investigators were able to locate McCarthy’s Facebook page after learning more details from the concerned citizen.

Officials then gained consent to look through the victim’s phone. According to the messages found, contact between McCarthy and the victim started on December 8, 2022. There was a conversation between McCarthy and the minor which showed that McCarthy knew the minor was 14 years old at the time of their interaction.

The interactions continued until about December 23. The criminal complaint states on this date that McCarthy sent sexually explicit videos of himself and other people to the victim. Many of the videos McCarthy took of himself showed his face. Officials report there were approximately 483 pornographic videos and photos sent from McCarthy to the minor, with about 41 photos being sexually explicit selfies of McCarthy.

On January 4, the victim participated to a forensic interview at the Family Advocacy Center in Baxter. The victim relayed to officials what they learned through the Facebook messages, such as how they met, that McCarthy knew the victim’s age when he contacted her and he sent her pornographic videos of himself. The victim stated this conduct made her “feel disgusted and sick to her stomach.”

Initial attempts to locate McCarthy were unsuccessful. But after receiving a tip on January 19, law enforcement managed to locate McCarthy at Our Place in Brainerd. He was placed under arrest and questioned.

During the questioning, McCarthy stated he knew the age of the minor and admitted to sending the explicit images. The criminal complaint states McCarthy claimed he was high on methamphetamine at the time. He also admitted to the wrongdoing of sending the images to a minor.

McCarthy is currently being held at Crow Wing County Jail. An omnibus hearing is scheduled for March 20 at 10:15 a.m. If found guilty, the four felony charges each carry a maximum sentence of 3 years in prison, a fine of $5,000, or both.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Mary Balstad

Related Posts

Anglers Gearing Up for 33rd Annual Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza

Kinship Partners in Brainerd Seeking Mentors for Its Youth Programs

“Women Who Care” Donates Over $10,000 to Crossing Arts Alliance in Downtown Brainerd

Wing Wellness Partners with Lakes Area Habitat for Humanity for House Build Donations

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.