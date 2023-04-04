Brainerd Man Charged for Allegedly Exposing Himself, Sexually Touching Girls at Business
A 35-year-old Brainerd man is facing three felony charges for allegedly exposing himself to sexually touching minor females at Walgreens in Brainerd.
William Christopher Kounkel is charged with one count of criminal sexual conduct in the second degree, two counts of harassment with sexual or aggressive intent, and one gross misdemeanor for fifth-degree criminal sexual contact.
According to the criminal complaint in the case, Kounkel is accused in two separate incidents that happened at the store on March 25th. He is accused of grabbing a 12-year-old girl in the vaginal and buttocks area in one incident and exposing himself to a 16-year-old girl in the other incident.
Kounkel made his first appearance in Crow Wing County Court Tuesday morning.
