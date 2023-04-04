Lakeland PBS

Brainerd Man Charged for Allegedly Exposing Himself, Sexually Touching Girls at Business

Lakeland News — Apr. 4 2023

William Christopher Kounkel

A 35-year-old Brainerd man is facing three felony charges for allegedly exposing himself to sexually touching minor females at Walgreens in Brainerd.

William Christopher Kounkel is charged with one count of criminal sexual conduct in the second degree, two counts of harassment with sexual or aggressive intent, and one gross misdemeanor for fifth-degree criminal sexual contact.

According to the criminal complaint in the case, Kounkel is accused in two separate incidents that happened at the store on March 25th. He is accused of grabbing a 12-year-old girl in the vaginal and buttocks area in one incident and exposing himself to a 16-year-old girl in the other incident.

Kounkel made his first appearance in Crow Wing County Court Tuesday morning.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Brainerd Man Dies Following ATV Crash

In Business: Brainerd Technologies Company Adapts to Changing Tech Climate

Regional Businesses Highlighted at Brainerd Lakes Home Show & Expo

Bridges of Hope Receives $10,000 Grant for New Textile Recycling Project

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.