Brainerd Man Charged After Threatening To Kill Sheriff

A Brainerd man has been charged with making terroristic threats, stalking and disorderly conduct after threatening to kill law enforcement agents and the Crow Wing County Sheriff. David Alan Borg, 71, made his first court appearance on Monday, in Crow Wing County Court.

According to court documents, in late May, an individual identified as DDD went to the Brainerd Police Department after allegedly being threatened by Borg. DDD told law enforcement that two weeks prior he and another person went to Borg’s home to borrow a vehicle battery.

Borg repeatedly called DDD wanting the battery back and threatened that he could shoot DDD from over 200 yards away. He also allegedly threatened to have numerous Hells Angels come to the residents. The battery was eventually returned to one of Borg’s family members.

Five days after DDD went to law enforcement, Borg called the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office. A Sargent with the department called him back and remained on the call for approximately 2 hours and 42 minutes.

During the phone call, the defendant stated the Sheriff’s Office has one sniper on the department, and he is not as good a defendant. Borg stated during the call, “I don’t threaten anybody, I make promises. You ask Brose, if he comes out here on my property, or you, do you know what I would do to you, you will see the sky and you will go to the hospital for a long time.”

The defendant further stated, “Then I run across guys like you and I’ll drop them left and right, and Todd Dahl [the Sheriff of Crow Wing County], he’s as good as dead. That is not a threat, that is a f****n’ promise.”

Borg t also informed the Sargent that he has 22 firearms in his residence that are loaded. These include shotguns and rifles. Previous to this phone call, the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies have received multiple phone calls from the defendant.

Borg has been charged with two felony counts of making terroristic threats with a reckless disregard of risk, two felony counts of stalking while in possession of a dangerous weapon, one gross misdemeanor count of stalking with intent to injure, one gross misdemeanor count of staling including repeatedly making telephone calls and two misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct.

Borg is expected to have his next hearing on June 26.