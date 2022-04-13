Lakeland PBS

Brainerd Man Arrested on Suspicion of Burglary, Damage at Pierz Business

Lakeland News — Apr. 12 2022

Zachary O’Brien

A 27-year-old Brainerd man suspected of burglary and damage at a business in Pierz was arrested in Benton County on Tuesday.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office says charges are pending for Zachary O’Brien for his involvement in the burglary and damage of Red’s Auto & Bait in Pierz.

Just before 3 AM on Tuesday, the Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a vehicle that drove into the front of Red’s Auto & Bait, causing extensive damage. The vehicle then went south on Highway 25 where it crashed in Benton County. Authorities later learned that the vehicle driven by O’Brien was stolen out of Crow Wing County.

Zachary O’Brien is being held pending charges for third-degree burglary and damage to property.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

In Business: North Country Floral in Brainerd Prepares Easter Arrangements

Spring Burning Restrictions Start for 2022 in Minnesota

Crow Wing County Encourages Residents to “Pick A Mile” and Clean Up Roads

Brainerd School Board Selects Three Finalists for Superintendent

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.