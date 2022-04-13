Brainerd Man Arrested on Suspicion of Burglary, Damage at Pierz Business

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A 27-year-old Brainerd man suspected of burglary and damage at a business in Pierz was arrested in Benton County on Tuesday.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office says charges are pending for Zachary O’Brien for his involvement in the burglary and damage of Red’s Auto & Bait in Pierz.

Just before 3 AM on Tuesday, the Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a vehicle that drove into the front of Red’s Auto & Bait, causing extensive damage. The vehicle then went south on Highway 25 where it crashed in Benton County. Authorities later learned that the vehicle driven by O’Brien was stolen out of Crow Wing County.

Zachary O’Brien is being held pending charges for third-degree burglary and damage to property.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today