Brainerd Man Arrested on DOC Warrant

A 37-year-old Brainerd man was arrested on Friday on a warrant from the Department of Corrections, according to a release from Crow Wing County Sheriff Todd Dahl.

On Friday morning at 9:00 a.m., Crow Wing County Deputies went to a residence located on the 11000 block of Burgwald Rd., Brainerd, to attempt a warrant arrest on Stephen Louis Gagnon, who was known to frequent this residence. Gagnon had an active DOC arrest warrant out for him. Upon arrival at the residence, deputies determined through witness statements and cell phone text messages that Gagnon was inside the residence, but refused to come out.

At this time, the Crow Wing County Tactical Response Team was called out to assist in the arrest of Gagnon. After several attempts to contact Gagnon in the residence, with no response, the Tactical Team made entry into the house. Gagnon then came out of the residence and surrendered to authorities.

Also arrested in connection with this arrest were: Tanya Lee Bocock, 28, of Brainerd; Jennifer Rose Fretty, 35, of Brainerd; and Linda Lee Olson, 52, of Brainerd.

All three were arrested for Felony Aiding an Offender to Avoid Arrest.