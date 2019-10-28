Lakeland PBS
Breaking News
Fugitive Escapes From Custody In Wadena County

Brainerd Man Arrested In Connection With An Assault And Robbery

Destiny Wiggins — Oct. 28 2019

A 35-year-old man is currently awaiting possible charges for assault and attempted robbery in Brainerd.

According to a Brainerd Police Department News Release, police were notified to respond to O’Neary’s Pub on South 7th street to investigate a report of an assault involving a knife.

Officers met with a 27-year-old man who was suffering from a laceration to his left index finger. The victim told officers that he was walking near the intersection of Laurel and South 7th Streets when he was approached by a man. The man had a knife and told the victim to “give me your money”. The victim refused to give the suspect the money and attempted to disarm the suspect.

The victim suffered a laceration to his finger when he tried to take the knife from the suspect. The suspect then fled on foot and the victim went to O’Neary’s Pub for help.

Officers were able to identify the suspect as John Alton Piffier III. Piffier was found at his home in Breezy Point and taken into custody at about 11:36 p.m. Piffier was transported to the Crow Wing County Jail where he awaits formal charges.

The victim was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital for treatment and was later discharged.

 

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

CLC’s New Trap Shooting Club Creates Fun Competition And Family Atmosphere

DNR Says Smart Safety Choices May Have Saved Brainerd Area Duck Hunters’ Lives

Future Region 5 Children’s Museum Location Narrowed To Two Possible Sites

Red Lake Man Pleads Guilty To Assault With A Dangerous Weapon

Latest Stories

Water Sample Reveals Zebra Mussel Larvae in Mile Lake in Cass County

Posted on Oct. 28 2019
Ryan Paul Petro

Fugitive Escapes From Custody In Wadena County

Posted on Oct. 28 2019

Crow Wing County Landfill To Be Open Select Saturdays And Sundays For Deer Carcass Disposal Only

Posted on Oct. 28 2019

Aitkin Football Squeaks Past Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin In 7AAA Semifinal, 22-20

Posted on Oct. 26 2019

Perham Football Ends Pequot Lakes' Season In Section 8AAA Semifinals

Posted on Oct. 26 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.