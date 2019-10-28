Brainerd Man Arrested In Connection With An Assault And Robbery

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A 35-year-old man is currently awaiting possible charges for assault and attempted robbery in Brainerd.

According to a Brainerd Police Department News Release, police were notified to respond to O’Neary’s Pub on South 7th street to investigate a report of an assault involving a knife.

Officers met with a 27-year-old man who was suffering from a laceration to his left index finger. The victim told officers that he was walking near the intersection of Laurel and South 7th Streets when he was approached by a man. The man had a knife and told the victim to “give me your money”. The victim refused to give the suspect the money and attempted to disarm the suspect.

The victim suffered a laceration to his finger when he tried to take the knife from the suspect. The suspect then fled on foot and the victim went to O’Neary’s Pub for help.

Officers were able to identify the suspect as John Alton Piffier III. Piffier was found at his home in Breezy Point and taken into custody at about 11:36 p.m. Piffier was transported to the Crow Wing County Jail where he awaits formal charges.

The victim was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital for treatment and was later discharged.

