Brainerd Man Suspected Of Shooting Gun Inside O’Neary’s Bar

Shortly before 8pm on Sunday, November 8th, Brainerd Police responded to a report at O’Neary’s bar located in the 300 block of South 7th Street that a male with a gun had shot the wall inside.

Police say the suspect, 34-year-old William John Michael Novicky of Brainerd fled the bar on foot. Baxter Police Officers located Novicky outside his residence on SW Brainerd and was taken into custody without incident.

Novicky is currently in the Crow Wing County Jail awaiting arraignment.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Brainerd Police Department at 218-829-2805

