Brainerd Man Arrested After Physical Fight With Officers

A Brainerd man was arrested after running from and fighting with Baxter police officers on Tuesday night.

Adam Joseph Bush,36 is charged with fourth degree assault of a peace officer, fourth degree assault of a peace officer gross misdemeanor and gross misdemeanor obstructing the legal process.

Officers Timm and Halverson responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle in the city of Brainerd. Several calls had been placed notifying officials of a vehicle crashing in the ditch due to erratic driving.

Bush was walking away from the crash when officials first arrived.

Bush began to run when he saw the officers approaching and they ordered him to the ground. Bush initially complied but then got up and began fighting with the officers.

Both officer Timm and Halverson were struck multiple times and spit on by Bush.

Eventually officers were able to restrain him and take the 36-year-old into custody with the help from back up.

Officers Timm and Halverson suffered demonstrative bodily injury as a result of the incident.