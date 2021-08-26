Lakeland PBS

Brainerd Man Arrested After Fatal Two-Vehicle Crash in Baxter

Lakeland News — Aug. 26 2021

A Brainerd man has been arrested on DWI-related charges following a two-vehicle crash in Baxter that left one person dead.

On Wednesday, the Baxter Police Department responded to a report of a crash that happened at 11:45 AM at the intersection of Highway 210 and Cypress Drive. They found out that a 2003 Chevy truck, driven by an uninjured 42-year-old Brainerd man, had struck a 2010 Ford SUV occupied by three people from Baxter.

All three in the SUV were injured and were transported by ambulance to the hospital. The front seat passenger, 78, later died from the injuries they sustained in the crash at a St. Cloud hospital. The driver, a 72-year-old woman, suffered life-threatening injuries, and the backseat passenger, a 68-year-old woman, sustained serious injuries.

Names are not being released at this time pending notification of relatives.

The Minnesota State Patrol is assisting the Baxter Police Department in their investigation. Also assisting on the scene were the Brainerd Fire Department, North Ambulance, and the Brainerd Police Department.

By — Lakeland News

