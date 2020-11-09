Lakeland PBS

Brainerd Man Arrested After Allegedly Shooting Gun Inside O’Neary’s Irish Pub

Nick UrsiniNov. 9 2020

A man is in custody after allegedly firing a gun inside a local bar in downtown Brainerd last night.

Shortly before 8pm on Sunday, Nov. 8, Brainerd police responded to a report at O’Neary’s Irish Pub, located in the 300 block of South 7th Street, that a male with a handgun had a disturbance with another patron at the bar, unsuccessfully tired to fire the gun at the other person, and then had shot the wall inside the bar.

Police say the suspect, 34-year-old William John Michael Novicky of Brainerd, fled the bar on foot. Baxter Police Officers located Novicky outside his residence in southewest Brainerd and was taken into custody without incident.

Novicky is currently in the Crow Wing County Jail awaiting arraignment. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Brainerd Police Department at 218-829-2805.

