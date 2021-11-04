Lakeland PBS

Brainerd Man Appears in Court on Child Sexual Assault Charge

Lakeland News — Nov. 4 2021

A Brainerd man recently made his first appearance in Crow Wing County Court on a second-degree criminal sexual conduct charge involving a victim under the age of 13 who was known to the defendant.

According to the criminal complaint in the case, 37-year-old Justin Dexter Antonsen engaged in sexual conduct with an eight-year-old girl under Antonsen’s care while the girl was participating in distance learning. The girl told investigators that in May of 2020, when Antonsen was living with the girl’s mother, that Antonsen would touch her private areas over her clothes while she was sitting at her desk doing school work.

The girl’s mother told police she confronted Antonsen, who admitted that he did it, and that Antonsen was crying immensely at the time, insisting he didn’t understand what he had done.

Antonsen’s next court hearing is set for January 27, 2022. He posted bond of $50,000 on October 27.

