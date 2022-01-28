Brainerd Man and His Family Putting Up a Fight Against Brain Tumor

Click to print (Opens in new window)

When he was first diagnosed with cancer, one Brainerd man’s first thought was to survive the disease. Nearly three years later, his family is trying to survive the financial toll it’s taking.

In February 2019, Dusty Pickar had a seizure, and was later diagnosed with having a cancerous brain tumor. He had surgeries to remove as much of the tumor as possible, and along with chemotherapy and radiation, in August 2020, Dusty was declared cancer free.

But last December, they found another tumor, this time inoperable.

For his treatment, Dusty’s wife Laura drives him down to radiation sessions in Minneapolis each weekday and then back home. With this commitment, it’s impossible to sustain a job, adding to an already stressful situation.

Both Dusty and Laura say it’s easy to ask “why?” But instead, they rely on each other and their faith to push them through.

Dusty and Laura have set up a CaringBridge account where people can donate to help with their gas costs.

