Brainerd Man Aims To Help Others With Addiction

Meet Sean Higgins. Sean is one of many faces of overcoming adversity and addiction. As a former opioid addict, he can attest the hardships of the disease.

As a pharmacist addicted to painkillers, he was fired twice for stealing painkillers. Finally, after the second time, he decided to seek help.

He found that in the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation: Addiction Treatment Center in Center City. It was at Hazelden where he not only sought help for addiction, he developed a passion for helping others.

He has completed master’s studies at Hazelden and will soon be taking his licensing exam to become a licensed addiction counselor. He hopes to bring the knowledge and help back to Brainerd.

And through all the adversity, Sean credits his family for getting him to this point in his life.

Sean plans on taking his licensing exams sometime this summer. As for how long he’s been sober, it will be six years on Saturday.